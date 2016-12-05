Prominent artists conflicted about Castro

NEW YORK--As a prominent advocate for human rights, the poet Rose Styron knew well the abuses in Fidel Castro's Cuba and the censorship of artists and publications with dissenting views. But when she and her husband, author William Styron, were invited to meet him in 2000 she didn't hesitate to accept.

"He was an interesting, controversial, obviously very intelligent and charismatic figure," she says of Castro, who died Nov. 25 at age 90.

"And in the back of my head, I was also thinking there might be a way to persuade him not to put people in prison for free speech."

An Unresolved Contradiction

For the Styrons and other artists, Castro was a contradiction they never quite resolved, a man equally hard to embrace or to ignore. He was the bold revolutionary who defied the U.S. government and inspired the left worldwide and the long-winded despot who drove out Eliseo Alberto, Daina Chaviano and other prominent writers and reminded artists of the right-wing leaders they had traditionally opposed.

But Castro was intriguing to the creative community in part because he was intrigued in return. Ernest Hemingway fished with him. Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir were early visitors after Castro took power in 1959 and Gabriel Garcia Marquez a longtime supporter. Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz and other jazz musicians performed in Cuba. Norman Mailer, who met Castro in the late 1980s, would list him along with Charlie Chaplin, Muhammad Ali and Ezra Pound as among the four great geniuses he knew personally.

Many had mixed feelings. "Ironweed" novelist William Kennedy shared happy memories of speaking for hours with Castro when both were at the home of Garcia Marquez, but also called some of his actions "abhorrent." Harry Belafonte discussed everything from rap music to Hollywood movies with Castro, but could never fully accept him.

"Fidel was so charismatic, his energy so powerful, his legacy in some ways so admirable, in other ways so sad," Belafonte wrote in his memoir "My Song," published in 2011. "I genuinely liked him, but I can't say he was my role model."