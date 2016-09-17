Pulitzer-winning playwright Edward Albee dies at 88

NEW YORK -- Pulitzer-winning US playwright Edward Albee, author of such masterpieces as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" died Friday at age 88, his personal assistant said in a statement.

Albee died at his home in Montauk, New York after a short illness, according to his longtime personal assistant Jakob Holder.

Considered one of the most important American playwrights of his time, Albee wrote a variety of intense, controversial plays diving into anxieties, disillusionments and death.

He burst onto the theater scene with "The Zoo Story" (1958) at age 30. The two-character drama, portraying disaffection and class struggle, premiered in Berlin the following year and then moved to off-Broadway in 1960.

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" debuted two years later on Broadway. The shocking trash-talking, boozy depiction of a tortured academic couple, George and Martha, was eventually a hit.

It was later made into a 1966 black-comedy movie directed by Mike Nichols and starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, who won an Oscar as best actress.

Albee won a string of awards for "Virginia Woolf," including a Tony for best play in 1963. The Pulitzer Prize committee recommended it for best play that year, but the Pulitzer board rejected the recommendation.

Throughout an up-and-down commercial career over several decades, Albee won three Pulitzer Prizes for best drama.

The first, in 1967, was for "A Delicate Balance." That was made into a 1973 film starring Katharine Hepburn and Paul Scofield.

He also garnered Pulitzers for "Seascape" in 1975, followed by "Three Tall Women" in 1994.

In 2005 he was awarded the special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

'Startled audiences'

Born Edward Harvey on March 12, 1928, in what some say was Virginia and others the US capital Washington, Albee was given up for adoption shortly afterward.