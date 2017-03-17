News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Friday

March 17, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Washington Post copy editor and author Bill Walsh dies at 55
AP  Friday, March 17, 2017, 7:59 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- Bill Walsh, a copy editor at The Washington Post whose witty blog and books about grammar, spelling and capitalization made him a popular voice on language, has died.

Walsh's wife, Jacqueline Dupree, tells The Post that he died Wednesday from complications of bile-duct cancer at a hospice in Arlington, Virginia. He was 55.

The American Journalism Review called Walsh "the undisputed king of copy bloggers." During his 20 years at The Post, Walsh was copy chief of the national and business sections.

He wrote three books on copy editing. The most recent was "Yes, I Could Care Less: How to Be a Language Snob Without Being a Jerk," published in 2013.

Walsh was a frequent speaker at conferences of the American Copy Editors Society.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search