Witness 'the Rise of Instant Tech Billionaires'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In 2006, Jack Dorsey founded a company to realize a long-held idea. Today, that company, which counts U.S. President Donald Trump among its most loyal fans, has turned hundreds of millions of people around the world into commentators. Yes, that company is Twitter.

In 2010, when Kevin Systrom released his latest innovation, a photo-taking and -sharing app called Instagram designed solely for mobile devices, it was an immediate hit, racking up more than 25,000 downloads within a day of its release on the Apple App Store.

In "You Only Have to Be Right Once," written by Forbes magazine editor Randall Lane, Dorsey and Systrom are just two of the 16 tech titans, young and bold, who are profiled as a means of outlining how a great insight can be turned into greater products and fortunes in this digital age.

As Lane writes: "Youth has officially ceased to be a disadvantage, upending almost the entirety of civilized history. Previously, whether a blacksmith or lawyer, wisdom and experience rendered you more valuable as years went on. No longer. The kids are fully running the show."

Through this comprehensive examination of the people behind some of the world's biggest tech companies, Lane not only illustrates the behind-the-scenes operations of these tech titans but also identifies some of the essential elements that enabled them to disrupt industries and make fortunes. ■