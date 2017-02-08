Publishers from China's Jiangxi, Taiwan forge links at book fair

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chinese publishers from Jiangxi Province signed several strategic cooperation pacts with their Taiwanese counterparts at the 2017 Taipei International Book Exhibition Wednesday, the opening day of the annual event that is of major significance to the publication sector in Asia.

Cross-Taiwan Strait cooperation was seen to be flourishing at a trade workshop organized by the Jiangxi Publishing Group with the assistance of the Taipei-based Chinese Publishing Foundation at the book fair, with four strategic cooperation deals sealed by four groups of publishers from the two sides of the strait.

The cooperation pacts, including one between the Chinese Publishing Foundation and the Jiangxi Publishing Group, cover various areas including copyright, capital and talent exchanges, according to the foundation.

It expressed hope that the two sides will jointly open the future of cultural development across the strait on the basis of pragmatic cooperation.

The book fair, which will run through Feb. 13, has attracted 621 publishers from 59 countries this year. A total of 1,789 booths have been set up at the venue, and at least 450 workshops and promotional activities will take place during the five-day exhibition, according to the organizers.

CNA has also set up a booth to showcase its wide range of publications.