Manga fans flock to Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hailed as a must-see for Taiwanese anime creators and readers, the 2017 Taipei International Comics & Animation Festival (台北國際動漫節) closed in Taipei on Monday, attracting huge crowds of fans. People, many dressed as anime characters, stood in long lines within Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (台北世貿南港展覽館) to visit the various booths.

It is estimated that 40,000 people streamed into the four-day fair, which is dedicated to encouraging local comic authors to present original works. The exhibit also included Japanese, South Korean and Taiwanese productions, alluding to the fact that the Taiwan anime market is dominated by Asian works.

Nearly 60 exhibitors took part in this year's exhibition, giving fans a chance to see a wide range of styles in local comic and animation work. The fair also serves as a platform for exchanges and collaboration. ■