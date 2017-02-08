News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

February, 8, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Manga fans flock to Taipei
By Dimitri Bruyas, The China Post  February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hailed as a must-see for Taiwanese anime creators and readers, the 2017 Taipei International Comics & Animation Festival (台北國際動漫節) closed in Taipei on Monday, attracting huge crowds of fans. People, many dressed as anime characters, stood in long lines within Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (台北世貿南港展覽館) to visit the various booths.

It is estimated that 40,000 people streamed into the four-day fair, which is dedicated to encouraging local comic authors to present original works. The exhibit also included Japanese, South Korean and Taiwanese productions, alluding to the fact that the Taiwan anime market is dominated by Asian works.

Nearly 60 exhibitors took part in this year's exhibition, giving fans a chance to see a wide range of styles in local comic and animation work. The fair also serves as a platform for exchanges and collaboration. ■

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search