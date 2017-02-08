25 years on, Taiwan in spotlight

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taipei World Trade Center (台北世界貿易中心) Halls 1 and 3 throw open their doors today, presenting the 25th Taipei International Book Exhibition (台北國際書展).

This time around, the fair will showcase titles from cultures around the globe, setting up pavilions themed on the EU, Germany, France and many more. But the main focus will be on Taiwan.

"Sharing the Joy of Reading: Our Shared Memories of Books and Reading" (讀享時光：我們共同走過的閱讀時代) — this year's theme pavilion — comprises four specially-designed areas dedicated to the reading culture of Taiwan.

Generation x Reading

(時代 X 閱讀)

Learn about the evolution of reading in Taiwan over the last six decades. Curated by Wenhsun Magazine Director Feng Te-ping (文訊雜誌社社長封德屏), the display takes visitors down memory lane with a selection of highlights of Taiwanese literature and publication history.

Scenario x Reading (情境 X 閱讀)

Four cross-disciplinary artists have created inviting reading spaces that further elevate the thrill of a good book. Explore "the bedroom," "the bathroom," "nature" and "the commute" — carefully designed spaces inspired by the common places where books are enjoyed

Technology x Reading (數位 X 閱讀)

This area, outfitted with some of the world's most cutting-edge technologies, investigates how the possibilities of reading have been expanded by virtual reality, augmented reality, social media and live streaming.

Sharing x Reading (分享 X 閱讀)

As new life is breathed into the world of reading, so should the joy of books be spread to all corners of Taiwan. On display at the "Sharing x Reading" area is a mobile library of a thousand books, which began its journey to remote regions of Taiwan in 2008.

Beyond Publishing

To stoke readers' passion for reading, during the course of the book fair there will also be a wide variety of forums and activities.

Stop by to learn more about poetry around the world and the colorful iterations of literature. Bestselling authors from around the globe will also be sharing insights and stories behind some of their most-loved works.

This year's book fair will extend its daily hours of operation to 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays), from now to Feb. 13. ■