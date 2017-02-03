News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

February, 3, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

From required to desired: Sales keep soaring for '1984'
AP  February 3, 2017, 7:00 am TWN
NEW YORK -- George Orwell's "1984" has gone from required reading to desired reading.

With Donald Trump's administration popularizing terms such as "alternative facts," the dystopian novel first published in 1949 has topped Amazon.com for more than a week. Signet Classics announced Wednesday that it has ordered an additional 500,000 copies printed for a book that already is standard classroom reading.

Concerns about Trump have also raised interest in dire narratives such as Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here" and Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale."

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search