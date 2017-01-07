News
Rowling adds updates to 'Fantastic Beasts' book

AP
January 7, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
NEW YORK -- J.K. Rowling is not done with the story of "Fantastic Beasts."

The author's Pottermore website announced Thursday that a new edition of the Harry Potter spin-off "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will come out in March. The book, which arrives four months after the hit film adaptation, will include a foreword by Rowling writing as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, new artwork and a batch of new beasts. Proceeds will be donated to Comic Relief and Lumos, Rowling's charity for children placed in institutions.

The original book came out in 2001.

