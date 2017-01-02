A bookcase is bringing urbanites just a bit closer

Azerbaijan -- Contemporary writer Lemony Snicket described the true idea of a good library when he wrote, "A good library will never be too neat, or too dusty, because somebody will always be in it, taking books off the shelves and staying up late reading them."

A small, lovely bookcase filled with books attracts many people as they discover the historical and picturesque corners of the Old City in Azerbaijan's capital Baku. This is the very place to make a stop and delve into this world of important knowledge. Here, one is guaranteed to find a book of his or her interest.

The bookcase is a landmark in the city and even accepted as an attraction for many foreign tourists, especially those in love with this wealth of knowledge.

Since its establishment in 2013, the bookcase has hosted most of the Azerbaijani publications, as well as samples of foreign literature.

While promoting this wonderful project the organizers had only one purpose: to provide everyone with an opportunity to take one or more of the books for free use, or exchange them for any other book.

Azerbaijan Young Foundation, Azerbaijani Student Network, and Global Shapers Community Baku jointly created this simple initiative, which originates from Europe.

This is really a unique opportunity for book lovers to exchange the books that they have read. You can drop books here for others to take and read them.

This free-for-all library is designed to serve everyone irrespective of age or education. One can come and benefit from this brilliant opportunity without exerting too much effort.

Any Time of Day

The idea of an outdoor public bookcase — open at any time of day and in any weather — is very attractive. No registration or documents are needed to use this service, while no restrictions are set for the use of books. The treatment of these bookcases is simply a matter of the individual decency of a reader.

The motto of this unique library is "Take a book, leave a book." Readers can grab from these free-for-all bookcases whichever book catches their eye, and also leave behind any book they choose for others.

Zeynab Jahan, a 25-year-old curator of this public bookcase, said "this bookcase project is necessary for Azerbaijani people, who are so fond of reading."