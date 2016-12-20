Graphic novels next chapter for Berlin art scene

BERLIN--Better known for its electronic music and street art, Berlin is now also home to a budding graphic novel scene in a country that has treated illustrated stories as children's literature.

Hardly seen in bookstores just a few years ago, German-produced graphic novels now have their dedicated shelves, as not only homegrown artists but also foreign ones find inspiration in Berlin.

"It was when I moved here that I felt a need to write," said Spanish author Alberto Madrigal, who moved to the German capital in 2007 and has since produced three graphic novels including his most recent, "Berlin 2.0."

The key reason drawing artists and musicians to Berlin apply too to graphic novelists — the cost of living is lower than in most other European capitals.

But Berlin's tormented history — from the excesses of the Weimar era to Nazism to the stark division between democracy and communism — also serves as a gripping backdrop for any novel.

It is no accident therefore that graphic novels produced here are less in it for a chuckle than aimed at making a political statement.

Hamed Eshrat describes in "Tipping Point" his family's flight to Germany after Ayatollah Khomeini took power in his homeland Iran in 1979.

An East Berlin-born author who goes by the name Mawil told the story of the fall of the Berlin Wall through the eyes of a schoolboy in "Kinderland."

In "Madgermanes," Birgit Weyhe depicts the fate of Mozambican workers sent to East Germany, while Reinhard Kleist describes the horrors of the Nazi-run death camp Auschwitz in "The Boxer."

"The number of authors who are politically engaged has exploded. The new generation likes to deal with these intelligent subjects," said Sylvain Mazas, who made Germans laugh with "This book helps me to resolve the Middle East conflict, get my degree and find a wife."

East German Avant-garde

Prior to the last decade, Germany's homegrown illustrated book scene was largely made up by just a handful of authors.

Among the best known is Ralf Koenig, who tickled generations at home and abroad with his gay-themed comics, or Walter Moers, who poked fun at Hitler.

But the fall of the Wall brought a group of East German artists, who were trained in techniques that had been abandoned by art colleges in the West, to teach at the Berlin-Weissensee art school.