From history to contemporary art

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Dedicated to bringing Chinese culture and history into contemporary Chinese design, well-known jewelry designer Dickson Yewn (翁狄森) and porcelain artist Heinrich Wang (王俠軍) recently held a double-solo exhibition at 333 Gallery (景薰樓333畫廊) in Taichung.

"Though it's important to meet market demand, we want to put more focus on valuing our own culture, for this is what makes us who we are," Yewn told The China Post. Among other highlights on display were the classic square ring worn by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Speaking about the famous jewelry, he said the square shape symbolized rationality, while the round shape represented sensibility. Just as sensibility and rationality harmoniously coexist, the series of rings are designed to be square on the outside and round inside, he said, adding that the shapes are also like males (square) and females (circle), complementing perfectly.

Yewn's new series "The Twelve Months' Flower Gods" is inspired by an ancient Chinese vase and features different ores that turn ancient floral culture into a contemporary art creation. The flowers and the vases in the exhibition can be mixed and matched. There were about 80 pieces in the exhibition.

"I often saw a night heron when driving by the Tamsui River, and it fascinated me all the time," explained Wang.

"Then, one day I realized that I was just as lonely as it was. I had been devoting myself to the making of porcelain, searching for the meaning of life through porcelain. Yet it was that moment (of seeing the heron) when I simply discovered who I was. So, you will not see soft and reserved porcelains, but large and tough ones."

Speaking about "Man Chun Tang" (滿春堂), one of the 24 works in the exhibit, the artist said that devising the work was so difficult that he worked on 100 to have that one successful piece. The piece was inspired by Chinese poetry in Tang and Sung dynasties. His innovative techniques help the piece overcome the shrinkage, sinking and deformation that occurs during the high-temperature forming process, creating a new image for porcelain that has caught the attention of many ceramists around the world. ■

► For more information on the works of

Dickson Yewn and Heinrich Wang,

visit www.yewn.com and

http://en.new-chi.com, respectively