British Museum charts American Dream

LONDON -- The British Museum, famed for a collection ranging from Egyptian mummies to Roman artifacts to medieval manuscripts, has turned its gaze on the modern United States.

The museum's new exhibition, The American Dream: Pop to the Present, charts the half-century from the 1960s to the present through artworks broadly classed as printmaking. That is a deceptively plain label that embraces wildly diverse styles, from Donald Judd's abstract woodcuts to Roy Lichtenstein's comic-style pop art.

By turns humorous, lyrical and confrontational, the artworks suggest that political turmoil is as American the 4th of July, whether in the transformative 1960s or at the dawn of the Trump presidency.

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer said that "as a new president enters the White House and another chapter of U.S. history begins, it feels like an apposite moment to consider how artists have reflected America as a nation over 50 tumultuous years."

Drawing on the museum's own collection and loans from New York's Museum of Modern Art and other galleries, the show begins in the 1960s, when artists including Robert Rauschenberg, Andy Warhol and Jasper Johns began experimenting with printmaking. A process that allows for easy reproduction, printmaking was perfectly suited to an era of mass media, mass production, mass consumerism and the threat of mass destruction.

Co-curator Catherine Daunt said Tuesday that the exhibition's title "reflects the sense of opportunity and creativity and the new technologies that were being used in the 1960s, this real burst of creativity that came about in the visual arts."

While some of that creativity reflected American opportunity and prosperity, "we also have artists questioning the American dream."

The bold images from the 1960s often come with an ironic twist: Warhol's prints of electric chairs, for example, come in cheerful pastel hues.

There are images of American plenty — Richard Diebenkorn's vibrant West Coast aquatints, David Hockney's Los Angeles swimming pool — and American achievement, such as Rauschenberg's prints of the Apollo 11 moon mission.

They sit alongside images of American tragedy. Multiple works show assassinated President John F. Kennedy or his widow Jackie, while James Rosenquist's "F-111" superimposes a Vietnam War fighter-bomber on images of children and consumer goods.

Others are openly political, including Warhol's 1972 piece "Vote McGovern," which depicts presidential candidate Richard Nixon with green skin and demonic orange eyes. Nixon won the election, a useful reminder of the limitations of political art.