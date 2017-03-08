TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese artist Michael Lin (林明弘) offers an insider's take on Taipei in the newest edition of Louis Vuitton's City Guides, which premiered earlier this year alongside a mobile app.

Lin, who works and lives in Brussels, Belgium and Shanghai, vividly captures the spirit of this lively metropolis, whose beauty lies in its blend of Chinese, Japanese, Southeast Asian and American influences.

This insider take on how to best experience Taipei also opens your mind and demonstrates that the truest luxury is perhaps travel itself. This is especially true with destinations like Taipei, with its colonial Japanese lanes, busy shopping streets and contemporary buildings.

The same is true with Vuitton's other additions to the City Guides collection: Amsterdam, Lisbon and San Francisco. Since 1998, Louis Vuitton has been sharing its unique take on the art of travel with this series of books featuring carefully curated sights.

Accompanied by beautiful photography, the books also highlight the personality of their authors, who offer their unique take on the latest trends in the city as well as their top recommendations.

Each book has also been updated to be more laidback, making them suitable for all readers, whether they be a traveler, businessperson or even a local of the city being explored. The insider's look ranges from luxury hotels and charming guesthouses to gourmet restaurants and bistros, street markets, fine dining and more.

If you'd rather access all of it on your phone, the mobile app for the guides has also been updated and now features all 29 world cities in the collection. The thousands of addresses it carries will also be updated quarterly to offer the most accurate information. Your route to the best possible city experience covering secret addresses, walking tours, cultural events, expert commentary and more is now just a click away. ■