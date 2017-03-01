News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Thursday

March, 2, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Enter our new writing contest!
The China Post news staff  March 1, 2017, 4:18 pm TWN
Attention writers!

The China Post is proud to announce a monthly short story and essay contest. Whether you are a professional author working on a new piece, or an aspiring writer with stacks of stories you have been waiting to share, The China Post wants to hear from you. We'll select one submission per week to print in Saturday Post, a guide for your weekend. Please send all submissions in Word format to chinapost.community@gmail.com titled "YOUR NAME_shortessay" (i.e. John Doe_shortessay).

Details:

- We begin accepting submissions from the 1st of every month until the 25th, after which we will review the pieces

- Short essays and stories can be on any topic, can be fiction or non-fiction, but must be in English and no longer than 1,200 words

- Writers whose pieces have been chosen for publication will be notified on the 30th of each month

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search