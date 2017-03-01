Enter our new writing contest!

Attention writers!

The China Post is proud to announce a monthly short story and essay contest. Whether you are a professional author working on a new piece, or an aspiring writer with stacks of stories you have been waiting to share, The China Post wants to hear from you. We'll select one submission per week to print in Saturday Post, a guide for your weekend. Please send all submissions in Word format to chinapost.community@gmail.com titled "YOUR NAME_shortessay" (i.e. John Doe_shortessay).

Details:

- We begin accepting submissions from the 1st of every month until the 25th, after which we will review the pieces

- Short essays and stories can be on any topic, can be fiction or non-fiction, but must be in English and no longer than 1,200 words

- Writers whose pieces have been chosen for publication will be notified on the 30th of each month