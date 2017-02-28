Filmmaker inspired by Taiwanese director wins Best Picture Oscar

Though he wasn't mentioned in Barry Jenkins' acceptance speech at the Oscars yesterday, Taiwanese filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) was credited by him last year as a key inspiration for best picture winner "Moonlight."

In an interview printed in U.S. magazine Film Comment's September/October issue, Jenkins cited Hou's 2005 drama "Three Times" (最好的時光) as the storytelling inspiration behind "Moonlight."

"Three Times," starring local actors Shu Qi (舒淇) and Chang Chen (張震), tells three love stories set in 1911, 1966 and 2005. Jenkins said the three-part structure of "Moonlight" was taken from Hou's work, and that his film's first act contained a direct reference to the Taiwanese film.

"'Three Times' by Hou Hsiao-hsien," Jenkins is quoted as saying in the magazine. "That had a three-romance structure — a triptych.

"There is an homage to Three Times, the first story in the pool hall," he adds, and goes on to describe how he also set a scene in "Moonlight" in a pool hall and shot it using similar filming techniques.

The Oscar win Monday wasn't the first big prize for "Moonlight," which took home the best motion picture award from the 74th Golden Globes on Jan. 8.

It also won the Academy Awards on Monday for best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor, which went to Mahershala Ali.

However, not everything went smoothly at the awards show, with Jenkins only accepting the best picture prize after presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty incorrectly declared "La La Land" the winner.