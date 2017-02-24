|
Song Hye-kyo in Taipei
|
CNA February 24, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo poses for a photo at a commercial event for a cosmetic brand in Taipei on Thursday, Feb. 23. Song, who is among the most well-known South Korean stars in Taiwan, wraps up her three-day Taiwan visit today.
|
