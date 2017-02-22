Film contest seeks to bridge two sides of the strait

The 2017 Cross-Strait Youth Short Film Competition (We愛•兩岸青年短片大賽) began Tuesday, seeking to bring together talent from both sides of the strait in 10-minute short films.

Organized in part by Hualien Media International Co. (華聯國際) and Shanghai Taiwanese Service Center (上海市海峽兩岸交流促進會), the contest will select 60 top short films inspired by the theme "love and cities" (愛與城市).

Submissions that incorporate talent from Taiwan and mainland China stand the best chance of reaching the top 60.

Filmmakers are encouraged to experiment with different genres and to not limit themselves by interpreting "love" as a clichéd romance.

At the contest's opening ceremony yesterday, Hualien Chairman George Hsieh (謝國樑) said that films like "Our Times (我的少女時代)" had done very well in the mainland Chinese market, which demonstrated great interest in the filmmaking culture of Taiwan.

Hsieh is also the chairman of The China Post, a co-sponsor of the event.

Former Legislator Sun Ta-chien (孫大千) said that 30 of the films chosen would come from Taiwan and 30 from mainland China.

The works of the 60 nominated filmmakers will be featured on social media platforms and potentially screened at schools in both regions.

All nominated filmmakers will be invited to attend Film Masters' Camp (電影大師交流營) in Shanghai between June. 23 to 30, with airfare and accommodation paid for.

Eligible participants must be 18 to 36 years old and submit a 10-minute short made between 2015 and 2017.

Taiwanese film producer Chen Hung-yuan (陳鴻元) said the length of the films was capped at 10 minutes to encourage filmmakers to "translate montage shots into film and to narrate personal stories about love and city."