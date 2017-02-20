NY's Met Museum offers exercise amid world-class art

NEW YORK -- World-class art, meet sweaty aerobics.

New York City's cavernous Metropolitan Museum of Art has been holding lively morning workout sessions this winter amid its prized masterpieces.

The 45-minute "Museum Workout" sends people in exercise attire chugging through 35 galleries, past paintings, sculptures and armor before the institution opens to the public.

Participants start by jogging out of the museum's limestone entrance hall to the Bee Gees' hit "Stayin' Alive."

Then comes the speedy trek through the galleries. There are squats in front of a John Singer Sargent painting and yoga before a bronze nude of the Roman hunting goddess Diana.

The Met commissioned the Monica Bill Barnes Dance Company for the project.