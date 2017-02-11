Italy unveils Roman kiss for Valentine's day

POMPEII, Italy -- The lava may have cooled 2,000 years ago but Pompeii is a hot destination this Valentine's day with a special opening of the exceptionally preserved House of the Chaste Lovers.

This rich baker's dwelling, complete with garden, stables, mill and a sumptuous fresco of a tender kiss, stands on via dell'Abbondanza, the once-bustling thoroughfare of this ancient Roman city.

It also boasts the grinning skeletons of petrified mules caught in the 79AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Visitors will be able to snatch a rare glimpse this weekend of the 1500-square meter (16,000 square foot) site.

After Feb. 14 it will close its doors again for a four-year restoration as part of a multi-million euro Pompeii preservation project.

"The complex encapsulates both the beauty and the challenges of Pompeii," archaeologist Alberta Mattelone, 40, told AFP.

"There is the archaeological heritage — the houses and frescoes — as well as the traces of the eruption, the volcanic deposits. Then there are the conservation problems; roofing, escarpments, preserving the frescoes," she said.

The kiss decorates one of the walls of the triclinium, the small dining room where ancient Romans would have lounged on couches to eat and drink.

Whether the menu was cheese and honey or dormice, it will have been accompanied by freshly baked bread.

Next to the triclinium sits the bakery, with its stones used to ground the grain and a large oven where flat, round loaves scored across the top were prepared and sold at a little shop next door.

Just inside the shop's doorway are the scribbled running tabs of customers who still owe the baker money for bread they likely munched on with dried fruits and olives sold at the food stall opposite.

The stone mill was driven by six mules and a donkey kept in the stable — and trapped inside when the molten rock and ash hit.

"They were analyzed by an archaeozoologist: they suffocated, all apart from one killed by a blow to the head as the building collapsed," Mattelone said, adding that the unfortunate four-legged creatures were "in an excellent state of conservation."

Behind the stable lies the House of the Painters at Work, where interior decorators were half-way through sprucing up a room when the volcano erupted, as well as a garden which is being re-created exactly as it was thanks to archaeobotanists.