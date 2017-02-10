News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

February, 10, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Stephen Sondheim to receive PEN 'literary service' award
AP  February 10, 2017, 2:00 am TWN
NEW YORK- Stephen Sondheim's latest honor comes from literary and human rights organization PEN America.

The group announced Wednesday that the composer is this year's recipient of the PEN/Allen Foundation Literary Service Award. Meryl Streep will present Sondheim with the award at the group's annual literary gala April 25 at the American Museum of Natural History.

Sondheim has written music or lyrics or both for "West Side Story," ''Sweeney Todd," ''Into the Woods" and more.

PEN will also honor Macmillan CEO John Sargent for his advocacy of publishers' and authors' rights.

It's the second straight year PEN has cited a publisher who confronted Amazon. In 2010, Amazon removed "Buy" buttons from Macmillan books, including works by Jonathan Franzen and Hilary Mantel, in a dispute over e-book prices.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search