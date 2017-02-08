TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Lunar New Year holiday is a special time for showing love and gratitude to family. To celebrate this year's new beginning, bring your loved ones to the "Painting and Calligraphy of the Enlightened Elder: A Special Exhibition of Artworks Donated by the Family of Fu Chuan-fu" (覺翁書畫─傅狷夫先生家族捐贈文物特展), which runs at the National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院) until April 25.

The exhibition highlights the museum's wholehearted gratitude to the family of Fu Chuan-fu (傅狷夫). It features his unique "unbroken cursive" script calligraphy (連綿草) and his innovative methods of "blotting" (點漬法), "fissuring"(裂罅皴) and "staining"(染漬法), which present Taiwan's natural landscape with an approach that lies between reality and the abstract.

As Fu explored the realm of painting and calligraphy, he developed ways to blend the strokes into natural scenery or plants, building up layers and atmosphere.

"A Screen of Wind and Rain" (一簾風雨), one highlight of the exhibition, is among the pieces that best represent his unique skills. Chinese characters are placed on painted bamboo leaves that had not yet dried, causing them to spread with the flow of the colored ink. The technique creates the feeling as if the piece had been completed in the stormy weather described in the title.

From Fu's works, we can see his attempts to apply new ideas to his creations even in his 80s. The exhibition is the portrait of an open-minded person willing to engage with new perspectives.

Fu's attitude can be exemplified with these words he used to describe his own situation: "I moor my heart at the shore of enlightenment, leaving traces of waves in art circles"(棲心覺岸，浪跡藝壇). Somewhere along this journey, he became a "spokesman for Taiwan landscape." ■