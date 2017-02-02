News
February, 2, 2017

Muppets, Edgar Wright headed to SXSW film festival
AP  February 2, 2017, 7:00 am TWN
NEW YORK (AP) -- The latest from writer-director Edgar Wright and a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Muppets are among the films headed to the 24th South by Southwest film festival.

SXSX on Tuesday announced the slate to its March 10-19 festival in Austin, Texas. Premiering will be the heist thriller "Baby Driver" from Wright, the "Shaun of the Dead" filmmaker, and Frank Oz's "Muppet Guys Talking: Secrets Behind the Show the Whole World Watched."

Other entries include Joe Swanberg's "Win it All," starring Jake Johnson as a Chicago gambler; the George Lazenby documentary "Becoming Bond"; Judd Apatow's music documentary "May it Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers"; and Netflix's "Most Hated Woman in America," starring Melissa Leo as atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair.

Terrence Malick's "Song to Song" is the previously announced opener.

