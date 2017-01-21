Monet's water lillies, modern classics headline shows at Potsdam museum

POTSDAM, Germany -- Some of Claude Monet's famous water lily paintings are among the impressionist and modern art works that went on show Thursday at a faithfully reconstructed 18th century town house in Potsdam, just outside Berlin.

The Barberini Museum is the brainchild of Hasso Plattner, a co-founder of software company SAP.

Plattner initiated the rebuilding of the Palais Barberini, a baroque building that once was a venue for concerts and films but was destroyed in a bombing raid at the end of World War II.

The museum will house Plattner's art collection, and his ambition is for it to "become the cultural center of Potsdam again."

The two inaugural shows include more than 40 paintings by Monet, expressionist works by Edvard Munch and Emil Nolde and paintings by Max Beckmann. Some of the artwork belongs to Plattner, others were loans from museums and private collections from around the world.

The exhibition, "Impressionism: The Art of Landscape," also features Monet's famous hay and grain stack paintings in various shades and colors — exploring variations of light at the times and seasons when he painted the scenes.

The show's overall focus is on nature and light. The 92 impressionist works are displayed in thematic order presenting wintery impressions, southern European scenes, gardens and water — lakes, rivers and the ocean.

Monet's "Low Tide at Les Petites-Dalles" oil on canvas from 1884 shows smooth waves and patches of green algae on a beach in front of a monumental cliff. The contrasting colors of the ocean and the rocks serve Monet as a study of light reflections on the water's surface.

"The moment itself is at the center of these impressionist works, but the art is also very strongly oriented toward scientific findings," museum director Ortrud Westheider said.