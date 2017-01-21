News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

January, 21, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Stolen Van Gogh paintings found in Italy farmhouse to head home
AP  January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
AMSTERDAM -- Two paintings by Vincent van Gogh that were stolen from an Amsterdam museum in 2002 and recovered by Italian police last year are set to return to the Netherlands.

The Van Gogh Museum said Thursday that a court in Naples has cleared Van Gogh's "Seascape at Scheveningen" and "Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen" to go back to the museum.

Police discovered the paintings hidden in a farmhouse near Naples last year while investigating suspected Italian mobsters for cocaine trafficking. The masterpieces were swiped during a 2002 nighttime heist at the Van Gogh Museum.

Museum Director Axel Rueger says the court's OK is

"great news."

"We can now focus fully on preparing for the paintings to come home," Rueger says.

No date has been set for the works' return.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search