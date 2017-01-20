Jazz fusion group to get their groove on

A U.S. jazz fusion group will perform around the country next month as part of the American Music Abroad program, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) announced Thursday.

The Jonathan Scales Fourchestra is scheduled to bring its steelpan jazz music to Taipei, New Taipei, Yilan, Hualien and Taitung between Feb. 9 and 15, the AIT said in a statement.

The group's appearances, organized in partnership with local governments' cultural affairs departments, will comprise three free public concerts and other cultural exchange activities.

In addition to the public performances, the band will perform a pop-up show on Feb. 9 from 6 to 6:40 p.m. outside Taipei's Zhongshan MRT Station.

Local groups, including Voice Travelers, A Root Yilan and the Chu-Yin Culture and Arts Troupe, will join the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra on stage at various concerts as they tour Taiwan.

The Fourchestra's visit to Taiwan is part of the 2017 American Music Abroad program, which is co-organized by American Voices, the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the American Institute in Taiwan.

American Music Abroad is a people-to-people cultural exchange program designed to communicate America's rich musical contributions and diverse culture to the world.

The Jonathan Scales Fourchestra was selected to serve as cultural ambassadors for this year's program, which will also take them to China, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/AIT.Social.Media for more information on the American Music Abroad program in

Taiwan.