A brand-new UNIVERSE

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Like most pop groups, the newly debuted K-pop group UNIVERSE has the glamorous packaging of stardom. With their rainbow range of hair colors and their stylishly over-sized sweaters, the boy band proved during a pre-interview photo shoot that they could pull off the cool and cute looks so popular with fans. However, one of the most striking things about the group's members is how down-to-earth they are. During The China Post's exclusive sit-down with UNIVERSE, one personality trait that continuously shined through was the group's authenticity.

Introducing UNIVERSE

UNIVERSE is a five-member K-pop group made up of group leader and main vocalist SIHOON (詩勳), rapper IL (浩晨), singers CHANGGONG (蒼空) and YONGYONG (勇勇) and dancer MINHO (旻鎬). Although the group was officially introduced to fans last month, UNIVERSE has been years in the making. As a unit, the band spent a year training together before making their debut in Taiwan on Dec. 21. The time spent on both informal dabbling in the arts and formal rookie training by each member varied from two to five years.

"It has taken me five years to be sitting where I am today," CHANGGONG told The China Post. The singer spent two years in a band in high school and three years in training before debuting with UNIVERSE. The years of practice it takes to make it as a K-pop group highlights the competitiveness of the Korean entertainment industry.

It is reported that about 100 groups make their debut in K-pop each year. Of these 100 groups, less than 30 make it onto entertainment shows to showcase their talent, and only five make it big. With such fierce competition, UNIVERSE has adopted the strategy of debuting abroad to build a Chinese-speaking fan base before returning home in three months' time to try and crack the South Korean market.

A Day in the Life of UNIVERSE

When not making appearances on entertainment shows or at fan events, UNIVERSE spend most of their time practicing and honing their craft. These practice sessions go far beyond the traditional singing and dancing that one might expect. According to SIHOON, "the group does a lot of exercises and fitness workouts to be able to continue to present a better side of themselves to fans."