'The Last Painting'
January 12, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
A film shot from a scene in Taiwanese director Chen Hung-I's "The Last Painting" is shown. Chen's world-premiering film made it onto the 46th International Film Festival Rotterdam's nominees for the Big Screen Award of 2017. The nominated film included scenes from the 2016 presidential election. President Tsai Ing-wen's face was shown in the film over three times, the Central News Agency reported.
