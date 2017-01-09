'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' top fearful, joyful Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES -- "La La Land" steamrolled, "Moonlight" swooped in at the last minute and Meryl Streep offered a stirring rebuke to president-elect Donald Trump at a schizophrenic Golden Globes that pivoted between heartfelt moments of protest and a desire to sing and dance.

Damien Chazelle's bright-hued Los Angeles musical "La La Land" dominated the Beverly Hills, California, ceremony with seven awards — a Golden Globes' record — including best motion picture, comedy or musical, further cementing its Oscar favorite status. But perhaps its stiffest Academy Awards competition, Barry Jenkins' tender coming of age drama "Moonlight" — which competed largely in separate dramatic categories — took the night's final award, best motion picture, drama. It was its only hardware despite six nominations.

Yet the night belonged to Meryl Streep, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, who most articulated an argument for the inclusivity of the movies — an ongoing theme of the night — over the platform of the president elect.

Streep, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention, called the president-elect's mocking of a disabled reporter on the campaign trail the year's performance that most "stunned her." Arguing for the international makeup of Hollywood, Streep listed off the far-flung homes of stars from Dev Patel to Ryan Gosling.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," Streep said to loud applause.

"La La Land" came in with a leading seven nominations, and won everything it was nominated for, including best film, musical or comedy. Chazelle won both best director and best screenplay. Gosling won best actor in a comedy or musical, as did Emma Stone for best actress. It also took best score (Justin Hurwitz) and best song for "City of Stars."

"I'm in in daze now, officially," said the fresh-faced, 31-year-old Chazelle accepting his award for directing.