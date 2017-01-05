|
New season of Sherlock premieres on Saturday
The China Post news staff
January 5, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The long wait is over: The fourth season of the BBC crime drama Sherlock premieres Saturday night on AXN Taiwan.
AXN said the series would air every Saturday at 9 p.m. — the same week as the new pilot episode made its debut in the U.K. on Jan. 1.
In Britain, 8.1 million viewers tuned in to see Benedict Cumberbatch reteamed with Martin Freeman's Dr. John Watson after the season 3 finale, "His Last Vow," three years ago. The season four debut, "The Six Thatchers," was Britain's most-watched show on Sunday.
Taiwanese fans ran wild when the official Facebook page of Sherlock posted a message crafted for its Taiwanese audience on Wednesday. "Miss me, Taiwan?," the post read.
Sherlock updates Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Victorian detective Sherlock Holmes to modern day London. Each season of Sherlock consists of three feature-length episodes that are 90 minutes or longer.
|
