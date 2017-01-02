A cultural journey

Located in southeast Taiwan, Chiayi (嘉義) is renowned for producing rice and sugarcane and for its magnificent geological features. Chiayi's unique features have rendered the fertile county inspiration for numerous artists from around the world.

Art For All

Under the theme "Chiayi, My Sweet Home" (回‧嘉), 12 artists, including two from the Netherlands, one from China and one from Japan, will present artworks inspired by local features at the Chiayi Land Art Festival (嘉義縣國際地景藝術創作展). Those who visit before Jan. 22 will be able to observe seven of the artists working on location nearby Chiayi County Baseball Stadium (嘉義縣棒球場).

Five other artists, including Dutchman Florentijn Hofman, whose previous works "Rubber Duck" and "Moon Rabbit" caused a buzz around Taiwan, will also exhibit their pieces. This time Hofman is back with his steel installation "Bubblegum Frog," which casts giant shadows of Chiayi's endangered species.

In addition, guided tours are available on weekends between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Various activities such as craft workshops and music and dance performances will also be organized on weekends throughout the month. Those interested in local agricultural produce should not miss out on the farmer's market this Sunday, Jan. 8.

To Explore More

To learn more about Chiayi's history, be sure to pay a visit to the Suantou Sugar Factory (蒜頭糖廠). Though Chiayi's geological features are widely known, few people are aware of the county's significance in the early stages of Taiwan's development. A walk around the factory grounds will have you marveling at the beams of a "torii," a traditional Japanese gate, or at the deserted dorms where sugar factory employees once dwelled. If you are lucky, you might get to see cameras rolling for a new movie or television series like the hit "A Touch of Green" (一把青).

Another local destination that has been in the spotlight recently is the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院南部院區). The highlight of current exhibitions is "Japanese Art at Its Finest: Masterpieces of the Tokyo and Kyushu National Museums" (日本美術之最－東京、九州國立博物館精品展), Japan's largest-scale overseas exhibition to date. At these exhibitions, explore a Chiayi that extends beyond Alishan Mountain sunrises and Dongshi seafood.