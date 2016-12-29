News
December, 30, 2016

The time to act is now

CNA
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
Taiwanese opera celebrity Yang Li-hua (楊麗花) dresses in costumes to promote her latest show, Wednesday, Dec. 28. Explaining why she has decided to return to the screen at the age of 72, Yang said, "Taiwanese opera is my duty. I'm afraid it's going to be too late if I don't act now." Yang joined a local opera performance group at 3 years old and then made her debut at 6 with her mother. Her name has been closely associated with Taiwanese opera over the past half century, and she has become a local legend.
